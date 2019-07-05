Home
LAMBERT Zoe Elaine Passed away 02.07.2019 Aged 93 Years Late of Gillieston Heights Formerly of Metford Beloved wife of GEOFFREY (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to JUDY and LYNDSAY, CHRIS and MARLA, SUE and BARRY (dec'd). Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. Family and Friends are warmly invited to a Celebration of Zoe's life in the Chapel of C.R Smyth & Son, 311 New England Highway, Rutherford this MONDAY, 08.07.2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Maitland Palliative Care may be left at the service. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Maitland Mercury on July 5, 2019
