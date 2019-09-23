Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren TRAPPEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Thomas TRAPPEL

Add a Memory
Warren Thomas TRAPPEL Notice
TRAPPEL Warren Thomas Aged 74 Years

of Lochinvar

Cherished husband of MARY. Loved father and father in law of DAMIEN and RACHELLE, ANDREW and MELISSA, ANTHONY and JESSICA. Adored Poppy of JACK, GEMMA and AIDEN; beloved companion of LILY. Respected brother and brother in law of KENNETH, ROSS (dec), NARELLE and DAVID, NEIL and JENNY. Devoted member of the Maitland Sporting Community and friend to many.

Family and friends are invited to the Service at Club Maitland City, Arthur St, Rutherford on THURSDAY, 26th September, 2019 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers donations to Maitland and Dungog Palliative Care may be left at the service. In memory of Warren the family suggest a touch of blue could be worn.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.