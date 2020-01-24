Home
Warren Collins


1942 - 2020
Warren Collins Notice
Collins

Warren

23/2/1942 - 17/1/2020

Shortland & Beresfield Vet

Late of Sawyers Gully

Loving husband of Jenny

Son of John and Marjorie

Brother to Don and Russell

Father to Alex, Chad, Mitch and Jaz

Grandfather to William, Oscar, Ella and Eliza

Wazza never gave up

and found happiness in helping others.

Illegitimum non carborundum

Per ardua ad astra

Family, friends and clients are invited to share stories of his life at an informal gathering on Tuesday 28 January from 12 noon, at Beresfield Bowling Club, Darron Mulligan Room.

Please donate to Hunter Valley Cat Haven in lieu of flowers.

Fry Bros

0249336155
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Jan. 24, 2020
