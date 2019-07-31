Home
VICTOR CLAUD WARBY

VICTOR CLAUD WARBY Notice
WARBY VICTOR CLAUD 'VIC'

Aged 97 years and 9 months

of Gillieston Heights

Much loved husband of GLORIA (dec). Best devoted father and father in law of GLORIA and MERV, FRANK, GRAEME and HELEN. Cherished Pop of CRYSTAL, DANNI, JESSICA, SARA, JOSHUA, LOREN, SONIA and RENEE. Great Pop of SHAE, KIRRA-LEA, ZAYDEN, AZARIA, NATE and LILAH. Loving brother of his six sisters and three brothers and much loved member of the WARBY and LODGE families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Mary's Anglican Church, Church St, Maitland on THURSDAY 1st August, 2019 at 11.00am.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on July 31, 2019
