THOMAS HENRY SPINKS

THOMAS HENRY SPINKS Notice
SPINKS THOMAS HENRY Aged 85 Years

of Rutherford



Loved husband of BARBARA. Beloved father and father in law of DEBRA, PETER and LEIGH, AMANDA and PRESTON, and TRACY (dec). Cherished Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield, on WEDNESDAY,18th

SEPTEMBER, 2019 at 11:00am.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Sept. 16, 2019
