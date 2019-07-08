Home
More Obituaries for SYDNEY SAXBY
SYDNEY BRUCE SAXBY

SYDNEY BRUCE SAXBY Notice
SAXBY SYDNEY BRUCE 'Bruce'

Aged 86 years

of Lewinsbrook, East Gresford

Much loved husband of GLENDA, loved father and father in law of LENORE and ROBERT LANGNER, WILMA and RAY REIBEL and AILSA and LYNDELL. Grandad of AIDAN, ADDAM, ZACHARY, EMILY, LAURA, GABRIELLE, SHANNON, KATELYN, ALEXANDRA, ELLA and JAKE.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Mary on Allyn Anglican Church, Allynbrook on WEDNESDAY 10th July, 2019 at 10.30am thence for burial at Allynbrook Cemetery.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on July 8, 2019
