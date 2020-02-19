Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Campbell's Hill (Maitland)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven MCENTYRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven William MCENTYRE

Add a Memory
Steven William MCENTYRE Notice
MCENTYRE Steven William 'MACKA'

Aged 63 Years

of Rutherford

Dearly loved husband of JENELLE. Much loved father of NATHAN and KRISTY and father in law of JULIE. Loving Pop of JEREMY, ZAC, SOPHIE, BODHI and MILLIE. Best mate of PIPPA. Eldest son of the late BILL and MERLE McENTYRE. Adored brother of ROSS, ELIZABETH, MARK and TONY. Much loved member of the WIND and McENTYRE families.

Family and friends are warmly invited the Celebration of MACKA's life at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Campbell's Hill (Maitland) on FRIDAY, 21st February 2020 at 10.30am. Thence for burial at East Maitland Catholic Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -