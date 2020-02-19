|
|
MCENTYRE Steven William 'MACKA'
Aged 63 Years
of Rutherford
Dearly loved husband of JENELLE. Much loved father of NATHAN and KRISTY and father in law of JULIE. Loving Pop of JEREMY, ZAC, SOPHIE, BODHI and MILLIE. Best mate of PIPPA. Eldest son of the late BILL and MERLE McENTYRE. Adored brother of ROSS, ELIZABETH, MARK and TONY. Much loved member of the WIND and McENTYRE families.
Family and friends are warmly invited the Celebration of MACKA's life at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Campbell's Hill (Maitland) on FRIDAY, 21st February 2020 at 10.30am. Thence for burial at East Maitland Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020