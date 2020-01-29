Home
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Chapel of The Dubbo City Crematorium
corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road
Dubbo

Stanley FARADAY

Stanley FARADAY Notice
STANLEY FARADAY "STAN" Passed away 22nd January 2020 Aged 78 years. Late of Dubbo formerly of Maitland. Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Loving father & father-in-law of Debbie & Lee and Kelly & John. Adored & Cherished Pop of Rikki, John, Beau, Brady and Nicholas. Loved brother of Jill. Stan's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of The Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 31st January 2020. Abbey Funeral Home - 02 6881 8988
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Jan. 29, 2020
