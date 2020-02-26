Home
White Lady Funerals - Salamander Bay
5 Town Centre Circuit
Salamander Bay, New South Wales 2317
(02) 4984 3900
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
All Saints Anglican Church
Cnr Tomaree and Church Sts
Nelson Bay
Stacey Lee FURNER

Stacey Lee FURNER Notice
FURNER Stacey Lee 21st February 2020

At Earlwood

Formerly of Gresford



Dearly loved partner of Mark and his son Daniel. Much loved daughter of Coleen and Harrie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kylie and Don, and adored aunt of Ben and Libby.



Aged 54 years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Stacey's Life this Saturday 29th February 2020, commencing 10am in the All Saints Anglican Church, Cnr Tomaree and Church Sts, Nelson Bay.



While your flowers are appreciated, a donation to the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse would be preferred. Donation envelopes will be at the service.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 26, 2020
