FURNER Stacey Lee 21st February 2020
At Earlwood
Formerly of Gresford
Dearly loved partner of Mark and his son Daniel. Much loved daughter of Coleen and Harrie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kylie and Don, and adored aunt of Ben and Libby.
Aged 54 years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Stacey's Life this Saturday 29th February 2020, commencing 10am in the All Saints Anglican Church, Cnr Tomaree and Church Sts, Nelson Bay.
While your flowers are appreciated, a donation to the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse would be preferred. Donation envelopes will be at the service.
