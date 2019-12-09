Home
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4944 6000
BRUHN SIG Aged 71 Years

of East Maitland

Beloved husband of the late JUDY BRUHN, loving father and father in law of ANDREW (dec), GLENN and TERINA, KIRSTY and JUSTIN, ADAM and JULIE. A dearly loved Grandpa of DENZEL, JOSHUA, KAITLYN, ALANNA, LAYLA, JIANA and JARVIS. A loved brother, brother in law and uncle of GILDA and TOM and family, NORM and TANYA and the NELSON family. A dear friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield. Please refer to the Newcastle Herald for particulars.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Dec. 9, 2019
