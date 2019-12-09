|
|
BRUHN SIG Aged 71 Years
of East Maitland
Beloved husband of the late JUDY BRUHN, loving father and father in law of ANDREW (dec), GLENN and TERINA, KIRSTY and JUSTIN, ADAM and JULIE. A dearly loved Grandpa of DENZEL, JOSHUA, KAITLYN, ALANNA, LAYLA, JIANA and JARVIS. A loved brother, brother in law and uncle of GILDA and TOM and family, NORM and TANYA and the NELSON family. A dear friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield. Please refer to the Newcastle Herald for particulars.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Dec. 9, 2019