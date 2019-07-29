Home
ROY JOSEPH SMITH

ROY JOSEPH SMITH Notice
SMITH ROY JOSEPH Aged 73 Years

of East Maitland

Much loved husband of KAY. Loved father and father in law of KAREN and PETER, DAVID and ANNA. KELLI and DANNY, DAVE and AMANDA. Adored Poppy of JACKSON, COOPER, TADHG, WILL, CHARLEY and FRANKIE. Much loved member of the SMITH family and valued member of the community.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of ROY's life at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King St, East Maitland on FRIDAY, 2nd August 2019 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Hunter Medical Research Institute may be left at the Church.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on July 29, 2019
