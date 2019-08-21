Home
Services
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSINA WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSINA MADGE WRIGHT

Add a Memory
ROSINA MADGE WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT ROSINA MADGE 'ROSE'

Aged 87 Years

of East Maitland

Loved wife of NEVILLE. Devoted mum and mother in law of JANELLE and JOHN, WENDY, ANGUS and LUKE (dec). Cherished Granny of COURTNEY, THOMAS, JENNA, ABBY and WILL. Adored Great Granny of CHARLEY, OLIVE, POPPY, JOEY, ROSE, NOA and LUKE. Beloved sister of WIN and SHIRLEY (dec).

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Morpeth Uniting Church, High Street, Morpeth on THURSDAY 22nd August, 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donation to Australian Cancer Research Foundation may be left at the church.



logo


logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSINA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.