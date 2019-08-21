|
WRIGHT ROSINA MADGE 'ROSE'
Aged 87 Years
of East Maitland
Loved wife of NEVILLE. Devoted mum and mother in law of JANELLE and JOHN, WENDY, ANGUS and LUKE (dec). Cherished Granny of COURTNEY, THOMAS, JENNA, ABBY and WILL. Adored Great Granny of CHARLEY, OLIVE, POPPY, JOEY, ROSE, NOA and LUKE. Beloved sister of WIN and SHIRLEY (dec).
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Morpeth Uniting Church, High Street, Morpeth on THURSDAY 22nd August, 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donation to Australian Cancer Research Foundation may be left at the church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Aug. 21, 2019