|
|
CLARKE RONALD JAMES 'Ron'
of Rutherford
Much loved husband of BETTY, father and father in law of KYLIE and MATT, COURTNEY and ADRIAN. Adored Pop to MAIYA, NOAH, CHARLI and MACKINLEY.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New England Hwy, Maitland on THURSDAY 1st August, 2019 at 11am thence for a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Leukemia Foundation may be left at the church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on July 31, 2019