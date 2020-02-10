Home
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Ronald Henry "BILL" LAWSON Notice
LAWSON "BILL" Ronald Henry

Aged 93 Years

of East Maitland

Much loved husband of JOYCE and the late LORNA LAWSON. Father and father in law of PETER and CHRISTINE, RHONDA and RAYMOND KEAST. Step father to GREG and KAREN, CHERYL and DAVID, PAUL and MEREDITH, ROD and TANIA. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on WEDNESDAY 12th February, 2020 at 10.30am.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 10, 2020
