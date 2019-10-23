Home
ROBERT WILLIAM GEOGHEGAN

ROBERT WILLIAM GEOGHEGAN Notice
GEOGHEGAN ROBERT WILLIAM 'BOB'

Aged 73 Years

of East Maitland

Much loved husband of ROBYN. Devoted Dad and father in law of SALLY and TROY, LOUISE and LEANNE, KATHRYN and MICHAEL. Pop of LACHLAN, GRACE, JAMES, OTTO, AMELIA and HILARY. Sister of TINA. Loved member of the GEOGHEGAN and JONES families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in Celebration of Bob's wonderful life at Maitland Town Hall, High St, Maitland on MONDAY, 28th October, 2019 at 12noon. In lieu of flowers donations to Maitland/ Dungog Palliative Care may be left at the hall.



Published in The Maitland Mercury from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
