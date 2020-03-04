|
|
MACKINNON
Robert (Bob)
Formerly of East Maitland
17/4/1940 - 1/3/2020
Dearly loved Husband of Elizabeth (dec'd)
Treasured Father, Father-in-law and Pop to John and Meg, Jason, Wes and Julie and their families. Loved Stepfather and Pop to Colin and Kerrie, Trevor, Louise and families.
We wish to advise that Bob's service will take place at Palmdale Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 11am in the Rose Chapel.
May he rest in peace
Creightons Funeral Service
0419 142 509
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020