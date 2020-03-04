Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert mackinnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" mackinnon


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Robert "Bob" mackinnon Notice
MACKINNON

Robert (Bob)

Formerly of East Maitland

17/4/1940 - 1/3/2020

Dearly loved Husband of Elizabeth (dec'd)

Treasured Father, Father-in-law and Pop to John and Meg, Jason, Wes and Julie and their families. Loved Stepfather and Pop to Colin and Kerrie, Trevor, Louise and families.

We wish to advise that Bob's service will take place at Palmdale Crematorium on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 11am in the Rose Chapel.

May he rest in peace

Creightons Funeral Service

0419 142 509
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -