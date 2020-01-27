Home
ADAMS RICHARD MICHAEL (Dick) 7.9.42 - 28.1.04 You were a man who was so special and who was loved so very much. And brought so much happiness to the many hearts you touched. You were always kind and caring and so understanding too, and if help was ever needed it so freely came from you. You were a gift to all the world and brought joy to everyone. And life has never been the same, ever since you have been gone. Forever loved and missed by Nola, Kate, Sue, Richard and their Families



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Jan. 27, 2020
