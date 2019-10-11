|
|
MEARS REX STANLEY Aged 81 Years
of Branxton
formerly of Telarah
Dearly loved son of the late ERIC and MARJORIE MEARS.
Loved brother and brother in law of KEN (dec) and PAT. Adored uncle of GRAEME and DEBBIE, CHERYL and STEVE, SUE, PAMELA and BERNIE, MARK, and their families. Much loved member of the MEARS, PENFOLD AND LAMBOURNE families and respected Maitland identity for many years.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of REX's life at St Mary's Anglican Church, Church St, Maitland on TUESDAY, 15th October 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Heartkids Foundation may be left at the church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 11, 2019