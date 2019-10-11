Home
Resources
More Obituaries for REX MEARS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REX STANLEY MEARS

Add a Memory
REX STANLEY MEARS Notice
MEARS REX STANLEY Aged 81 Years

of Branxton

formerly of Telarah

Dearly loved son of the late ERIC and MARJORIE MEARS.

Loved brother and brother in law of KEN (dec) and PAT. Adored uncle of GRAEME and DEBBIE, CHERYL and STEVE, SUE, PAMELA and BERNIE, MARK, and their families. Much loved member of the MEARS, PENFOLD AND LAMBOURNE families and respected Maitland identity for many years.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of REX's life at St Mary's Anglican Church, Church St, Maitland on TUESDAY, 15th October 2019 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Heartkids Foundation may be left at the church.



logo


logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REX's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.