ADAMS Renate Ilse Passed away
peacefully
17th October 2019
Late of Ourimbah
Formerly of Maitland and Lake Macquarie
Aged 71 years
Dearly loved wife of Harley (dec'd). Loving partner of Bob. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Christian, Simone and Jarrod. Adored Omi (grandmother) of Emily, Bianca and Jacob. Great grandmother of Bella, Jagger and Ryder.
Loving sister and sister in law of Brigitte and Harald, Virginia and Julian. Loving aunt of Michaela, Anja, Duke and Gemma.
Family and friends are invited to attend Renate's funeral service this Wednesday 30th October 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, 2 Bayview Street, Warners Bay commencing 10.30am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 25, 2019