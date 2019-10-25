Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
177-179 Pacific Highway
Charlestown, New South Wales 2290
(02) 4947 8401
Resources
More Obituaries for Renate ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renate Ilse ADAMS

Add a Memory
Renate Ilse ADAMS Notice
ADAMS Renate Ilse Passed away

peacefully

17th October 2019

Late of Ourimbah

Formerly of Maitland and Lake Macquarie



Aged 71 years



Dearly loved wife of Harley (dec'd). Loving partner of Bob. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Christian, Simone and Jarrod. Adored Omi (grandmother) of Emily, Bianca and Jacob. Great grandmother of Bella, Jagger and Ryder.

Loving sister and sister in law of Brigitte and Harald, Virginia and Julian. Loving aunt of Michaela, Anja, Duke and Gemma.



Family and friends are invited to attend Renate's funeral service this Wednesday 30th October 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, 2 Bayview Street, Warners Bay commencing 10.30am.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renate's passing.
 Back to today's Notices