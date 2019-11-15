|
|
HOPKINS REGINALD 'Reg'
Aged 75 Years
of Greta
Dearly loved son of HAROLD and MARJORIE (both dec), brother and brother in law of GLORIA and KEITH (dec), WARREN (dec) and LAUREL, MARJORIE and JIM, LEONIE and IAN, DELMA (dec) and MAXINE (dec). Much adored uncle and great uncle of his family. Cherished great uncle of TAYLA.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on MONDAY 18th November, 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019