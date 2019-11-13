|
|
GOLDFINCH Reginald Albert Aged 90 Years
late of Kurri Kurri Masonic Village
formerly of Ashtonfield
Much loved husband of RHODA (dec 1980), husband of FAY. Father, father in law and grandfather of RHONDA and PETER, LYN and DAVID, REG Jr, HILTON and JANE and their families. Step father of PETER, SANDRA and their families. Loving brother of FRED, STAN, TED, SID (all dec) and BETTY SANCHEZ and their families.
Family and friends are invited to the Service at St Peter's Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on THURSDAY 14th November, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019