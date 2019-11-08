Home
Peter Robert O'CONNOR

Peter Robert O'CONNOR Notice
O'CONNOR Peter Robert Late of Warners Bay

3rd November 2019

Aged 64 Years



Dearly loved son of Pat and Inez (dec'd). Loving brother and brother-in-law of John and Sue, Kerry and Max. Best mate of Bruce. Much loved uncle of Meg, Jack, Michael, Laura, and great uncle to Lily.



The family and friends of Peter are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Monday 11th November 2019 service commencing 12noon.



In Lieu of flowers donations can be made at the service to Riding for The Disabled.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019
