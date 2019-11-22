Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
The Uniting Church
Mortimer Street
Mudgee
1929 - 2019
ARTHUR Olive Mary 20th November 2019 Late of Mudgee formally East Maitland & Castle Hill 4th March 1929 - 20th Nov 2019 Aged 90 years - Now at Rest Much loved wife of Neville (dec), loving mother and mother-in-law of John (dec), Lynne & Robert, Wendy & David and Ian & Kellie. Proud Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of Andrew, Amanda, Stephen, James, Tom, Zac, Emma and Amelia. Cherished daughter of Belton and Sue Harding (both dec). Adored sister of Val, Bruce(dec) and Elaine. A much-loved aunt, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law & cousin to many. Family and Friends of Olive are warmly invited to attend a service of Thanksgiving & Celebration of her life at The Uniting Church , Mortimer Street Mudgee on Thursday 28th November 2019 commencing at 12.00pm. Privately Cremated Ian J. Arthur & Sons Castle Hill ianjarthurfrunerals.com.au Ph: 1800 45 44 22
Published in The Maitland Mercury from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
