Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
NORMA JOAN SKAIFE

NORMA JOAN SKAIFE Notice
SKAIFE NORMA JOAN Aged 91 Years

of East Maitland

Much loved wife of BOB (dec). Mother, mother in law, Mumma and Great Mumma of ROBERT and DEBBIE, CAROLE, LYNNE and TONY, SHERYL, BRENDA and LYNDON, SHANE and CAROL; and their families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel, 48 Banks St, East Maitland, TODAY (FRIDAY) 20th December, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to the RSPCA may be left at the chapel.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Dec. 20, 2019
