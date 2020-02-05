|
BALDWIN (Van Wyck) NOLA ANN Aged 80 Years
of MAITLAND
Dearly loved mother and mother in law of RICKY and KAREN, MICK and MICHELLE, SUZANNE and SHANE, KAREN and DOUG. Adored Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late REG and IRIS NICHOLS, sister and sister in law of FAYE, ROSALIE, GRAHAM (dec), TERRIE and DES, and SHARON (dec).
As per Nola's wishes, a private service has taken place.
The family wish to thank the Mater Hospital Medical Ward 4C for their loving care of Nola.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020