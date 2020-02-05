Home
Fry Bros
97 New England Highway
Maitland, New South Wales
(02) 4933 6155
NOLA ANN BALDWIN

NOLA ANN BALDWIN Notice
BALDWIN (Van Wyck) NOLA ANN Aged 80 Years

of MAITLAND

Dearly loved mother and mother in law of RICKY and KAREN, MICK and MICHELLE, SUZANNE and SHANE, KAREN and DOUG. Adored Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late REG and IRIS NICHOLS, sister and sister in law of FAYE, ROSALIE, GRAHAM (dec), TERRIE and DES, and SHARON (dec).

As per Nola's wishes, a private service has taken place.

The family wish to thank the Mater Hospital Medical Ward 4C for their loving care of Nola.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020
