48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Church of Immaculate Conception
George St
Morpeth
SAWYER NICHOLAS JOHN "Nick" of East Maitland Loving husband of SUSAN. Much loved father and father in law of CATHIE, JULIE, PAUL and KIMBERLY, KATRINA and JAMIE, and MARK. Beloved Pa of BRITTANY, ELLIE; EMILY, DANIEL; TAYLAH, LAHNI, JESSIE (dec) and JED. Fondly remembered by Susan's children, ANTHONY, DAVID, BARBARA, JENNIFER, KATHERINE, MICHAEL and their families. Loved brother, brother in law, uncle and great uncle of PATRICIA and ADRIAN BANISTER, CATHERINE MUNGOVEN (dec), LORETTO and TREVOR LYNCH and their families. Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at the Church of Immaculate Conception, George St, Morpeth on FRIDAY 6th March, 2020 at 1.30pm thence for burial at Morpeth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Variety the Children's Charity may be left at the church.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020
