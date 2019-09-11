Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Neville Nelson HALL


1929 - 2019
Neville Nelson HALL Notice
HALL Neville Nelson Late of

Summit Care Wallsend

Formerly of

Waratah West

and Maitland

Passed peacefully

7th September 2019

Aged 90 Years



Loving husband of The Late Fay Hall. Father and father-in-law of Michael and Anita, Sharon, Greg and Trish, Jenny. Pa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The family and friends of Neville are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Friday 13th September 2019 service commencing 9.30am.



'Reunited with His

Prairie Flower'



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Sept. 11, 2019
