HALL Neville Nelson Late of
Summit Care Wallsend
Formerly of
Waratah West
and Maitland
Passed peacefully
7th September 2019
Aged 90 Years
Loving husband of The Late Fay Hall. Father and father-in-law of Michael and Anita, Sharon, Greg and Trish, Jenny. Pa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family and friends of Neville are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Friday 13th September 2019 service commencing 9.30am.
'Reunited with His
Prairie Flower'
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Sept. 11, 2019