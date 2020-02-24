Home
Services
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Anglican Church
William St.
East Maitland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myee SIVYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myee Merle SIVYER

Add a Memory
Myee Merle SIVYER Notice
SIVYER Myee Merle O.A.M

Aged 94 Years

formerly of

East Maitland

Beloved wife of the late LEON SIVYER. Cherished mother and mother in law of GREG and KAREN, MICHELLE and KEVIN, BRADLEY (dec), DEIDRE and IAN. Loved sister, sister in law and aunty. Adored Gran and Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved member of the SIVYER and ROACH families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Peter's Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on THURSDAY, 27th February, 2020 at 10am.



logo


logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myee's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -