|
|
PHILLIPPS MERLE ELOISE QX40956
WWII Nurse
PHILLIPPS
MERLE ELOISE
nee WHITE
Aged 102 Years
28th April 1917 - 14th August 2019
of Opal Rutherford
formerly of Balgowlah and Ashtonfield
Beloved wife of MAX (dec). Adored mother and mother in law of CHERIE PHILLIPPS (dec), TONY and COLLETTE PHILLIPPS, JENNIE and PETER WILKINSON. Loving Granmoo of JAMES, ANGUS and ELLIE. Loved by all who knew her.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel, Banks St, East Maitland on FRIDAY 23rd August, 2019 at 10.00am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Aug. 21, 2019