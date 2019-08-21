Home
Services
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Resources
More Obituaries for MERLE PHILLIPPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MERLE ELOISE PHILLIPPS

Add a Memory
MERLE ELOISE PHILLIPPS Notice
PHILLIPPS MERLE ELOISE QX40956

WWII Nurse



PHILLIPPS

MERLE ELOISE

nee WHITE

Aged 102 Years

28th April 1917 - 14th August 2019



of Opal Rutherford

formerly of Balgowlah and Ashtonfield

Beloved wife of MAX (dec). Adored mother and mother in law of CHERIE PHILLIPPS (dec), TONY and COLLETTE PHILLIPPS, JENNIE and PETER WILKINSON. Loving Granmoo of JAMES, ANGUS and ELLIE. Loved by all who knew her.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel, Banks St, East Maitland on FRIDAY 23rd August, 2019 at 10.00am.



logo


logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MERLE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.