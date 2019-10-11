Home
MAVIS DAWN MOSMAN

MAVIS DAWN MOSMAN Notice
MOSMAN MAVIS DAWN nee BANKS

Aged 87 Years

of East Maitland

formerly of Gloucester

Mother of MALCOLM (dec), GREGORY, GRAEME, WAYNE, IAN and MICHELLE. Mother in law, grandmother and aunty of the MOSMAN families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King St, East Maitland on MONDAY, 14th October, 2019 at 10am thence for burial at East Maitland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council may be left at the church.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 11, 2019
