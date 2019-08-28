Home
ALLEN Mary Patricia OAM 'Pat'

Aged 77 Years

of Maitland

Much loved wife of DAVID, mother and mother in law of DAVID and JULIE ALLEN, SHARON and STEVEN HUME, PAMELA ALLEN-MURRAY, LIZ McDONALD, JANET and PETER TURNER. Cherished Gran of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving sister of ELIZABETH and ETTA. Loving daughter of HARRY and VERA MAYNES (both dec).

Family and friends are invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New England Hwy, Campbells Hill, Maitland on THURSDAY 29th August, 2019 at 11am thence for private burial at East Maitland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation may be left at the church.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Aug. 28, 2019
