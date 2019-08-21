|
|
MALOY MARY Aged 98 years and 10 months
of Morpeth
Much loved wife of KEN MALOY (dec). Loved mother and mother in law of KATHERINE and BOB, MARGARET and TREVOR. Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved member of the WYNNE and MALOY families.
Family and friends are invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, George St, Morpeth on FRIDAY, 23rd August, 2019 at 2.30pm, thence for burial at the Morpeth Cemetery.
Rosary for the happy repose of her soul will be recited in the church at 2pm prior to the Service.
Refreshments will be served in the Corcoran Centre, Morpeth.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Aug. 21, 2019