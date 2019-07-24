Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Mark Gerard WALSH

Mark Gerard WALSH Notice
WALSH Mark Gerard Late of Cooks Hill,

fought a courageous battle against the beast,

finally to pass peacefully at his home,

in the arms of his family,

enveloped in their love.

21st July 2019

Aged 60 Years



Terri's soulmate. Jordan, Gemma, Oliver and Fergus' inspirational father. Rose's proud and doting pop. Ellen and Ken's (dec'd) cherished son. Treasured brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law and uncle.



Mark's family would like to honour his 'other family', the staff of the Haematology Unit at Calvary Mater Hospital, with whom he spent so many of his waking hours.



Mark's family, friends, colleagues and patients are warmly invited to attend a service to commemorate Mark's life. The service will be held at 3pm this Saturday 27 July, 2019 at The Rydges Hotel on Wharf Road at the Newcastle Foreshore.



In lieu of flowers, Mark's family encourages donations to be made to the Leukaemia Foundation, whose tireless support carried Mark and his family through not one, not two, but three bone marrow transplants.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on July 24, 2019
