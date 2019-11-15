Home
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
St Christopher's Anglican Church
Verge St
Rutherford
MARJORIE WOOD

MARJORIE WOOD Notice
WOOD MARJORIE 'MARJ'

late of Telarah

Cherished wife of COL (dec). Mother and mother in law of PAM and STEVE, DOUG and KIM, MICHELLE, ALISON and WAYNE. Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved sister, sister in law, aunt and cousin to the WOOD and DORN families, friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of MARJ'S life at St Christopher's Anglican Church, Verge St, Rutherford on TUESDAY, 19th November, 2019 at 2.30pm. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Anglican Samaritans Foundation may be left at the church.



Always in our hearts



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019
