|
|
HOWARD Marjorie Ettie Aged 87 Years
of Rutherford
Dearly loved wife of MAX. Loved mother and mother in law of CHRIS and PHIL, VICKI and PETER. Cherished Grandma of PAULA, NIGEL, JEN, SARAH, DEANNA and their partners, and Great Grandma of her six great grandchildren. Much loved member of the DIBLEY and HOWARD families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of MARJORIE's life at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on FRIDAY, 12th July 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on July 10, 2019