Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Uniting Church Maitland
Ken Tubman Dr
View Map
MARIE EILEEN SCOTT

MARIE EILEEN SCOTT Notice
SCOTT MARIE EILEEN nee ATKINS

Aged 69 Years

of Lorn

Much loved partner of PAUL. Cherished mother and mother in law of ANGELA, NAOMI and JASON. Devoted grandmother of NOAH, HANNAH, EMILY, SARAH, THOMAS and JEMIMAH. Sister of GREGORY. Loving aunt of JOEL and EMILY, and RUSSELL. Loved member of the SCOTT, AKHURST and ATKINS families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Uniting Church Maitland, Ken Tubman Dr, on FRIDAY, 20th December, 2019 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers donation to the Melanoma Foundation may be left at the church.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019
