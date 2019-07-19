Home
Services
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA SCHWEINBERGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA ANNE SCHWEINBERGER

Add a Memory
MARIA ANNE SCHWEINBERGER Notice
SCHWEINBERGER MARIA ANNE Aged 69 Years

of Metford

Beloved wife of RALF, loving mother and mother in law of KRISTY and JON OLDFIELD, DAMIEN and MICHAELIE, KURT and EMMA. Much loved Mia of her grandchildren SOPHIA, WILLIAM, OSCAR, MAX, XAVIER, EVA and ZARA. A loved sister, sister in law, aunt and great aunt of the SEYMOUR, SCHWEINBERGER and YOUNGMAN families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Campbells Hill, Maitland on TUESDAY, 23rd July, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Maitland/Dungog Palliative Care may be left at the church.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury from July 19 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.