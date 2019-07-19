|
|
SCHWEINBERGER MARIA ANNE Aged 69 Years
of Metford
Beloved wife of RALF, loving mother and mother in law of KRISTY and JON OLDFIELD, DAMIEN and MICHAELIE, KURT and EMMA. Much loved Mia of her grandchildren SOPHIA, WILLIAM, OSCAR, MAX, XAVIER, EVA and ZARA. A loved sister, sister in law, aunt and great aunt of the SEYMOUR, SCHWEINBERGER and YOUNGMAN families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Campbells Hill, Maitland on TUESDAY, 23rd July, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to Maitland/Dungog Palliative Care may be left at the church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury from July 19 to July 22, 2019