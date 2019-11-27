|
|
WALKER Malcolm Ronald Roy 'MAL'
Aged 77 Years
of Mount Carmel
formerly of Tomago
Beloved husband of EVELYN. Cherished Poppy to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Mary's Anglican Church, Church St, Maitland on THURSDAY, 28th November, 2019 at 1.30pm
In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvary Mater Newcastle Cancer Research Trust may be left at the church.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 27, 2019