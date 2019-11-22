|
|
DOOLEY LYNNETTE "Lynn" Aged 88 Years
of Telarah
Beloved partner of the late BARRY WELLS, loving mother and mother in law of JOANNE YATES, VICKI COULTHARD, KAYE DOOLEY, PAUL DOOLEY and their partners. Dearly loved Grandma of JYE, BEAU, JAISSE, CASSIE, JOSHUA, JEEP, TOM, DAVID, EMMA, LIAM, JOSEPHINE and ELIZABETH and great grandmother of TIANA, EMELIA, JONAH, JETT, MYLA and THEO.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of LYNN's life at Mansfield House, 315 High Street, Maitland on TUESDAY 26th November, 2019 at 10.30am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019