PATEN Lynette Therese nee Lantry
Aged 73 Years
of Lake Illawarra
formerly of Morpeth
Much loved wife of VINCENT, mother and mother in law of MARIE-THERESE (dec), JAMES, DONNA (dec), JOHN, MARY-ELLEN and DARYL, PETER and ARLEEN. Grandmother of CHRISTOPHER, SHARNAE, TABITHA, ALICIA, CURTIS, BRADLEY, XAVIER and DREW. Great grandmother of LARA and CHAROLETTE.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Morpeth on TUESDAY, 11th February, 2020 at 1pm thence for burial at Morpeth Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 7, 2020