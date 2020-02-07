Home
Services
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Morpeth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette PATEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette Therese PATEN

Add a Memory
Lynette Therese PATEN Notice
PATEN Lynette Therese nee Lantry

Aged 73 Years

of Lake Illawarra

formerly of Morpeth

Much loved wife of VINCENT, mother and mother in law of MARIE-THERESE (dec), JAMES, DONNA (dec), JOHN, MARY-ELLEN and DARYL, PETER and ARLEEN. Grandmother of CHRISTOPHER, SHARNAE, TABITHA, ALICIA, CURTIS, BRADLEY, XAVIER and DREW. Great grandmother of LARA and CHAROLETTE.

Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Morpeth on TUESDAY, 11th February, 2020 at 1pm thence for burial at Morpeth Catholic Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -