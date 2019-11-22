|
|
BULLENT LINDA JOAN Aged 52 Years
late of East Maitland
Dearly loved wife of JERRY. Devoted mother of MATT, LUCY and ANDY. A cherished sister of NIGEL. A loving sister in law and aunty of the FLOWER and BULLENT families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St James Anglican Church, Tank St, Morpeth on MONDAY 25th November, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation may be left at the church.
Forever in Our Hearts
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019