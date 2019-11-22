Home
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St James Anglican Church
Tank St
Morpeth
LINDA JOAN BULLENT

LINDA JOAN BULLENT Notice
BULLENT LINDA JOAN Aged 52 Years

late of East Maitland

Dearly loved wife of JERRY. Devoted mother of MATT, LUCY and ANDY. A cherished sister of NIGEL. A loving sister in law and aunty of the FLOWER and BULLENT families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St James Anglican Church, Tank St, Morpeth on MONDAY 25th November, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation may be left at the church.



Forever in Our Hearts



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019
