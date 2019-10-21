Home
LESLIE PHILLIP SEE

LESLIE PHILLIP SEE Notice
SEE LESLIE PHILLIP 'PHIL'

Aged 80 Years

of Rutherford

Dearly loved husband of BEVERLIE. Much loved father and father in law of TRISH and SHAWN, KARYN and GRAEME, JOHN and FELICITY, LAUREN and DAVID. Adored Pop Phil of RHETT, MADELEINE, DEYON, ASHLEY, MAX, ANNABELLE, HUNTER and LILLY.

Much loved member of the SEE and BARNETT families.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to PHIL's farewell at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford), on FRIDAY, 25th October 2019 at 10am.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 21, 2019
