David Lloyd Funerals
1-5 Milton Street
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4966 5277
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
corner of Anderson Dr. and Delprat Ave.
Beresfield
Leonora KOKOSZKA

Leonora KOKOSZKA Notice
KOKOSZKA Leonora 'Babcia'

Aged 93 years

Late of Beresfield



Dearly loved wife of Wojciech (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ted and Joan, Krys, Richard and Cheryl. Cherished Babcia of Tanya, Katrina, Snow, Darren, Melissa, Kyria, Mark and Great Gran of Tyson, Corey, Keeley, Liam and Emily.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend LEONORA's Funeral Mass in celebration of her life to be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church corner of Anderson Dr and Delprat Ave, Beresfield this THURSDAY 14th November 2019 commencing at 10am thence for burial at Sandgate Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019
