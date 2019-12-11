Home
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park
Beresfield
Lena BATES-THOMPSON

Lena BATES-THOMPSON Notice
BATES - THOMPSON Lena Lillian nee SHEPHERD

Aged 92 Years

of East Maitland

formerly of Greta

Loving wife of the late CLIVE BATES. Wife of ROBERT THOMPSON (dec). Cherished mother and mother in law of PAMELA (dec), KEITH (KB) and SANDRA, NEVILLE (dec), RONALD (RON), BRENDA (dec) and LESLIE (dec). Adored grandmother and great grandmother of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved member of the BATES and SHEPHERD families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on THURSDAY, 12th December, 2019 at 11am.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Dec. 11, 2019
