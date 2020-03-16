Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
KYLEE ANNE ATMORE

KYLEE ANNE ATMORE Notice
ATMORE KYLEE ANNE 'EWOK'

Aged 46 Years

of Maitland

Dearly loved partner of ALAN. Loving mother of KRISTY and TORI, TISHA and KIEFFER, JADE and JON. Cherished Nanny of THESEUS, ASHER, ANGELO and BROOKLYN. Much loved daughter of BILL and DIANNE (dec) ATMORE. Loved sister of LISA (dec), CRAIG, TANYA, TIFFANY and their families. Much loved member of the ATMORE and GRANT families and great friend to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of KYLEE's life at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on THURSDAY, 19th March, 2020 at 10.30am Thence for burial at East Maitland Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 16, 2020
