ATMORE KYLEE ANNE 'EWOK'
Aged 46 Years
of Maitland
Dearly loved partner of ALAN. Loving mother of KRISTY and TORI, TISHA and KIEFFER, JADE and JON. Cherished Nanny of THESEUS, ASHER, ANGELO and BROOKLYN. Much loved daughter of BILL and DIANNE (dec) ATMORE. Loved sister of LISA (dec), CRAIG, TANYA, TIFFANY and their families. Much loved member of the ATMORE and GRANT families and great friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of KYLEE's life at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on THURSDAY, 19th March, 2020 at 10.30am Thence for burial at East Maitland Cemetery.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Mar. 16, 2020