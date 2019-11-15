|
HERRMANN KURT of Greta
Much loved husband of HELGA, father and father in law of DAVID, HEDLEY, ANNELIESE, ANDREW (dec), TANYA, MARK, GRANT, LOUISE,THERESE, BARBS, TONY (dec), VIVIENNE and their partners. Grandpa and Opa to OLIVIA, ANYSSIA, TANYA, WALTER, LILLY, COLBY, LUKE, BRYCE and FLYNN.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of KURT's life at St Patrick's of Nulkaba on TUESDAY 19th November, 2019 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the RSPCA may be left at the Chapel.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019