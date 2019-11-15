Home
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St Patrick's of Nulkaba
KURT HERRMANN

KURT HERRMANN Notice
HERRMANN KURT of Greta

Much loved husband of HELGA, father and father in law of DAVID, HEDLEY, ANNELIESE, ANDREW (dec), TANYA, MARK, GRANT, LOUISE,THERESE, BARBS, TONY (dec), VIVIENNE and their partners. Grandpa and Opa to OLIVIA, ANYSSIA, TANYA, WALTER, LILLY, COLBY, LUKE, BRYCE and FLYNN.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of KURT's life at St Patrick's of Nulkaba on TUESDAY 19th November, 2019 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the RSPCA may be left at the Chapel.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019
