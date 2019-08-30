Home
KEVIN PATRICK PILGRIM

KEVIN PATRICK PILGRIM Notice
PILGRIM KEVIN PATRICK

Aged 96 Years

of Swan Reach and Morpeth



Loving husband of LUCY JOSEPHINE (dec). Devoted father and father in law of PHILLIP, JOHN (dec) and BURGI, STEPHEN and VALMAE, KATHRYN and PETER, LIZZ and VINCE, ROZ and LISA. Cherished Pa and Grandpa of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved member of the PILGRIM clan. Loved and cared for in his later years by the Angels in his Whiddon home at Largs.

Family and friends are invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, George St, Morpeth TODAY, FRIDAY, 30th August, 2019 at 1.00pm, thence for burial at the Morpeth Cemetery.



Published in The Maitland Mercury on Aug. 30, 2019
