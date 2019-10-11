|
CHESWORTH KEVIN HENRY 21.8.1928~8.10.2019
Aged 91 Years
of Gresford
Beloved husband of VALDA (dec), loving father and father in law of JOY and JOHN WELLS, KAREN and RICHARD WELLS, JOHN and JOANNE CHESWORTH. Much loved Pa of his grandchildren ANTHONY, ROBERT and MICHAEL; KELLY, ANDREW and LUKE; KRISTOPHER, SHAYNE and their partners and Old Pa of his 12 great grandchildren. Loving friend to MARGARET and her family. A loved brother, brother in law and uncle of DOROTHY, HEATHER and families and the CHESWORTH and HOWARD families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at the Congregational Church, Durham Rd, Gresford on MONDAY, 14th October, 2019 at 11:30am.
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Oct. 11, 2019