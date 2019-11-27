Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Baptist Church
Anderson Dr.
Beresfield
Kenneth Wayne MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL Kenneth Wayne Aged 68 Years

of Ashtonfield

Beloved husband of CAROL. Loved father and father in law of ANDREW and SARAH, PETER and KRISTEN, NAOMI and DAVID, STEPHEN and MANDY, HANNAH and PATRICK. A dearly loved Grandad of his 12 beautiful grandchildren.

Family and friends are warmly invited to a Memorial Service in celebration of Ken's life at the Baptist Church, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on FRIDAY 29th November, 2019 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Australia and MND Australia may be left at the church.



logo
Published in The Maitland Mercury on Nov. 27, 2019
